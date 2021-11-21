Advertisement

Hancock County SPCA holds Dog Photos with Santa event

Hancock County holds Dog Photos with Santa event
Hancock County holds Dog Photos with Santa event(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Although Thanksgiving is coming up this week, the Hancock County SPCA is already in the Christmas spirit.

Santa *paws* was at the shelter in Trenton bright and early Sunday morning to spread cheer... and hand out treats.

This was the second annual Dog Photos with Santa event, a fundraising event for the Hancock County SPCA.

Each dog owner paid $20 for their photoshoot with Santa paws, and all proceeds will go toward the shelter’s general fund.

The SPCA is entirely funded by community donations, so events like these are extremely important to the survival of the shelter.

They also rely on volunteers, like Santa, to stay in business.

The shelter currently has six dogs and 45 cats up for adoption.

Visit their website spcahancockcounty.org to find out more about adoption, donation, and volunteer opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened Saturday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 100 near the...
Crash near West Gardiner toll plaza leaves one dead
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
According to Maine State Police, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury Massachusetts, and Juan Ortiz,...
Two arrested in Texas in connection with Maine homicide
Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Hiram
A trailer home in Brewer was destroyed tonight in a serious fire.
Fire destroys home in Brewer Friday night

Latest News

Fill the Firetruck toy drive in Millinocket
Red Knights MC Chapter 8 records another successful toy drive
A Physical Therapist in Augusta is determined to finish her more than decade long project to...
Physical therapy pool in Augusta finally nears fundraising goal
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
31-year-old Alejandro Rivera has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.
Puerto Rico man arrested for double stabbing in Fairfield