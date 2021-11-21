Hancock County SPCA holds Dog Photos with Santa event

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Although Thanksgiving is coming up this week, the Hancock County SPCA is already in the Christmas spirit.

Santa *paws* was at the shelter in Trenton bright and early Sunday morning to spread cheer... and hand out treats.

This was the second annual Dog Photos with Santa event, a fundraising event for the Hancock County SPCA.

Each dog owner paid $20 for their photoshoot with Santa paws, and all proceeds will go toward the shelter’s general fund.

The SPCA is entirely funded by community donations, so events like these are extremely important to the survival of the shelter.

They also rely on volunteers, like Santa, to stay in business.

The shelter currently has six dogs and 45 cats up for adoption.

Visit their website spcahancockcounty.org to find out more about adoption, donation, and volunteer opportunities.

