U.S.-Canadian border makes adjustments to COVID-19 testing requirements

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Canadian border has made adjustments to it’s COVID-19 testing requirements.

Beginning November 30th, Vaccinated Canadians who have spent less than 72 hours in the United States will not need to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to Canada.

Senator Susan Collins says she’s been pushing Canadian officials to ease restrictions for Canadians looking to make short but frequent trips across the border.

She said Mainers who live along the border that she has spoken with, say it is an inconvenience and a financial burden to get COVID-19 testing for Canadians who are looking to visit and do businesses in Maine.

