Two arrested in Texas in connection with Maine homicide

Arrests connected to suspected drug shooting of a 17 year old
According to Maine State Police, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury Massachusetts, and Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WMTW) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Maine.

According to Maine State Police, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury Massachusetts, and Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

The men are facing murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero.

Guerrero was found dead on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4.

Hours before Ramos and Ortiz were arrested, 23-year-old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police for his alleged role in Guerrero’s death. He is facing a felony murder charge.

Maine State Police are still actively investigating Guerrero’s death.

