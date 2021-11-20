Advertisement

Three people arrested after drug trafficking raid

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - Three people from Waldo County have been arrested on theft and drug trafficking charges.

Maine State Police say this began on Thursday when they responded to the report of stolen tools and building supplies from a construction site in Stockton Springs.

The investigation led to the residence of 33-year-old Joshua Pomeroy where police found the stolen objects.

While continuing to investigate, police obtained a search warrant for a separate residence that belonged to 40-year-old Joshua Breault.

Police found additional stolen property at the second home as well as a large amount of drugs.

They found Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine as well as a large amount of cash.

Pomeroy was charged with Theft and Criminal Mischief.

Breault was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

And another woman, 45-year-old Megan Sawyer of Stockton Springs was charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

