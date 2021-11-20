Advertisement

Sunny Saturday; rain, wind moves in Sunday night

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting over the region today. Sunny skies are expected with highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will begin to increase overnight as high pressure moves out. Sunday will be cloudy. A few showers are possible during the day, especially along the coast.

Wind and rain will pick up Sunday night as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Wind speeds will begin to increase to 10-20 mph, but could gust up to 25. Wind will continue to increase on Monday and gusts between 30-40 mph are possible. Light snow is possible Sunday night across northern Maine, but otherwise rain will continue through the day Monday and come to an end Monday evening. Around 0.5-1.5″ of rain is expected, with the heavier amount in eastern Maine.

The low will begin to move out on Tuesday and a weak area of high pressure will move and linger through Wednesday. Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy and not as breezy. The next chance for showers will be on Friday as a cold front moves through the state.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 35-43°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 24-34°. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. 37-49°. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Lows 34-48°. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Patchy fog. Highs 46-53°. Windy, with south wind 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 30-40°. Breezy, with northwest wind 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

