Advertisement

Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Hiram

Police say a man was found dead outside a home on Oak Woods Road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Hiram.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Oak Woods Road around 1:00 a.m. Saturday to find a man had been shot.

Police say they found the man dead outside the home and attempted to render aid.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team continue to process the scene and are expected to be at the residence in Hiram for most of Saturday.

The Medical Examiners Office is expected to conduct an autopsy on the man in the coming days.

We’re told there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young men killed when their car flipped into the stream on Main Road North in Hampden...
UPDATE: Double Fatal crash in Hampden Thursday Night
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Jared Golden votes against House version of the Build Back Better Act
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Arrest made in Machias murder
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

Police say 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton was driving when the large box truck full of...
Box truck experiencing mechanical issues crashes on Maine Turnpike
Maine Veterans Project, G&M Family Market partner to help 30 families of Maine Veterans
Maine Veterans Project, G&M Family Market partner to help 30 families of Maine Veterans
US Canada
U.S.-Canadian border makes adjustments to COVID-19 testing requirements
Peter Buck
Peter Buck, South Portland native and Co-Founder of Subway Restaurants dies at 90