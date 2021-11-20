Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Hiram

HIRAM Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Hiram.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Oak Woods Road around 1:00 a.m. Saturday to find a man had been shot.

Police say they found the man dead outside the home and attempted to render aid.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team continue to process the scene and are expected to be at the residence in Hiram for most of Saturday.

The Medical Examiners Office is expected to conduct an autopsy on the man in the coming days.

We’re told there is no ongoing threat to the public.

