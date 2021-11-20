Peter Buck, South Portland native and Co-Founder of Subway Restaurants dies at 90

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bowdoin College announced today that South Portland native and co-founder of Subway Restaurants has died.

Peter Buck graduated from Bowdoin in 1952.

He was given an honorary degree in 2008.

In 2009, Bowdoin College named the “Peter Buck Center for Health and Fitness” after Buck.

He was 90 years old.

