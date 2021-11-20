Old Town Police Department held annual turkey drive

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday morning, the Old Town Police Department held their annual turkey drive in the Old Town Hannaford parking lot.

This year, they partnered with a local food pantry that will be opening its doors for the first time next week.

The Caring Community Cupboard will be opening Tuesday, November 23rd, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Old Town Police Department partnered with the cupboard to help the food pantry gather more donations, and get the word out about the grand opening.

According to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, approximately 85,000 Mainers are estimated to experience very low food security in 2021, an increase of about 10 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

Maine has the sixth-highest rate of very low food security in the country.

Old Town Police Chief Scott Wilson says in previous turkey drives, up to 50 turkeys have been donated to families in need.

”Old Town Public Safety, this is our third year doing our turkey drive and really focusing on the food insecurity in the area,” said Scott Wilson, Old Town Police Chief.

If you missed the turkey drive Saturday morning, you can head to Caring Community Cupboard’s Facebook page for information on how you can still donate.

If you are one of the thousands of Mainers suffering from food insecurity this holiday season, you can also head to their Facebook page to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.