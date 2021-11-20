“Miracle on 34th Street” returns to Penobscot Theatre Company stage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After more than 20 months, performances in front of live audiences are back on the Penobscot Theatre Company stage.

The Bangor Opera house is ushering in its 2021-2022 season with “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Friday marks the final preview before Saturday’s official opening night.

Executive Director Jen Shepard says the message of Miracle on 34th Street makes it a great production to come back with.

“The thing about “Miracle on 34th Street”, it’s about why it’s important for people to believe in one another, and what that can create in their lives and your lives,” said Shepard. “And what’s gotten us through these 20 months is the fact that all of you believed in us.”

Miracle on 34th street runs through December 26th.

Tickets are still available.

Audience members are required to be masked and either vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours.

