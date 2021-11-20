Advertisement

Maine Veterans Project, G&M Family Market partner to help 30 families of Maine Veterans

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty families of Maine Veterans don’t have to worry about shopping for Thanksgiving this year.

That’s because the Maine Veterans Project, working with G & M Family Market in Holden, bought their meals.

The store sells these pre-packed collections during the holiday season.

They figure a little help goes a long way.

“We do this every year for people that want to come in and buy it that don’t want to necessarily do the shopping,” said G&M Family Market owner Greg Hawes. “And then we have great customers and great organizations like Doc and MVP that reach out and offer to buy these for people that are a little less fortunate and we’re happy to have them ready.”

“Maine is already very socioeconomically challenged state so to be able to step up and provide food at a very tumultuous time when heating fuel, light bills, utilities are through the roof, and other such bills might be taking up an individual’s finances it’s just important to step in with food,” said Maine Veterans Project President Doc Goodwin.

MVP still has a few of the meals they purchased left - you can contact them on their Facebook page if you or someone you know could use it.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young men killed when their car flipped into the stream on Main Road North in Hampden...
UPDATE: Double Fatal crash in Hampden Thursday Night
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Jared Golden votes against House version of the Build Back Better Act
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

US Canada
U.S.-Canadian border makes adjustments to COVID-19 testing requirements
Peter Buck
Peter Buck, South Portland native and Co-Founder of Subway Restaurants dies at 90
Red and blue lights
ATF and NSSF offering $5,000 reward for information in Machias firearms theft
A new bench was unveiled in New Hampshire to honor the late Charlie Howard, a 23-year-old gay...
Bench unveiled to honor man killed because of sexuality