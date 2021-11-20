Maine Veterans Project, G&M Family Market partner to help 30 families of Maine Veterans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty families of Maine Veterans don’t have to worry about shopping for Thanksgiving this year.

That’s because the Maine Veterans Project, working with G & M Family Market in Holden, bought their meals.

The store sells these pre-packed collections during the holiday season.

They figure a little help goes a long way.

“We do this every year for people that want to come in and buy it that don’t want to necessarily do the shopping,” said G&M Family Market owner Greg Hawes. “And then we have great customers and great organizations like Doc and MVP that reach out and offer to buy these for people that are a little less fortunate and we’re happy to have them ready.”

“Maine is already very socioeconomically challenged state so to be able to step up and provide food at a very tumultuous time when heating fuel, light bills, utilities are through the roof, and other such bills might be taking up an individual’s finances it’s just important to step in with food,” said Maine Veterans Project President Doc Goodwin.

MVP still has a few of the meals they purchased left - you can contact them on their Facebook page if you or someone you know could use it.

