Maine Harvest Festival returns to Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fall tradition returns to the Cross Insurance Center this weekend.

Local farmers and artisans came out to display and sell their Maine made products for the Maine Harvest Festival.

This year marks the 10th year of this event after the pandemic last year.

Vendors say by buying local, you are helping these people to stay in Maine.

”I think it definitely helps people stay in Maine and that just helps people buy in Maine, stay in Maine. I mean, I love it here, why would I go anywhere else,” said Katie Quinn, local business owner.

The Harvest Festival reopens Sunday from 10-4.

