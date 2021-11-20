Advertisement

Maine Harvest Festival makes a return to Bangor

By Catherine Pegram
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A taste of all that Maine has to offer returns to Bangor this weekend.

After taking a break last year because of the pandemic, the Maine Harvest Festival is back at the Cross Insurance Center.

Dozens of local vendors spent the day setting up before the doors open Saturday.

This year’s theme is called “Celebrating Farm Fresh”.

You can find just about anything that’s made in Maine - food, drinks, crafts and more.

Organizers say the return marks the 9th year for the fall tradition.

Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail says, “This is the another step toward getting back to whatever the new normal is that we’re going to be living with. Having the Maine Harvest Festival back on top of the events that we’ve already had is just it another positive step to us feeling and getting back to whatever that normalcy of what life is going to be. This is a big step toward that along that way.”

Masks are required at the Cross Center and if you don’t have one, they’ll give you one at the door.

The festival is Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 and kids 12 and younger are free. Parking is free, too.

For more information, go to maineharvestfestival.com.

