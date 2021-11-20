Maine CDC reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

Penobscot, Oxford, and Washington are all recording an additional death.

The Maine CDC is reporting 850 new cases of the virus.

12,361 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

8,471 of those were additional and booster shots.

Penobscot County is reporting 124 new cases. Aroostook County has 110.0

75 in Kennebec. 40 in Somerset. 34 in Hancock.

As of Saturday morning, 273 people are in the hospital with coronavirus.

74 patients are in critical care.

35 are on a ventilator.

