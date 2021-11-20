Foxcroft takes Class D football state title

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies beat Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale 19-16 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Friday night, claiming the Class D state championship title.

TV5 caught up with Senior quarterback Austin Seavey after the game.

“It’s incredible. This is something we’ve been working hard for our entire high school careers. We’ve been playing football together since the second grade, so this is an awesome to be able to come out here and execute at this high of a level with my teammates. We’ve had an incredible year. This is awesome,” said Seavey.

Foxcroft Academy and Winthrop-Monmouth Academy-Hall-Dale is the first state championship game of the weekend.

There’s a tripleheader of title games Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Thornton Academy and Oxford Hills kick off the day for the Class A gold ball.

Next, it’s Windham and Marshwood battling it out in Class B.

The nightcap pits Winslow against Cape Elizabeth in the Class C Championship.

TV5 have more from State Champions next week.

