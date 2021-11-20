Four communities awarded money to hire law enforcement officers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four communities across Maine are getting $750,000 to hire law enforcement officers.

The money was awarded through a community policing program within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said today that the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office will receive $375,000.

Also getting money are Ashland, North Berwick and Sanford.

They’ll each receive $125,000.

