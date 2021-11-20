Advertisement

Four communities awarded money to hire law enforcement officers

The money was awarded through a community policing program within the U.S. Department of Justice.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four communities across Maine are getting $750,000 to hire law enforcement officers.

The money was awarded through a community policing program within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said today that the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office will receive $375,000.

Also getting money are Ashland, North Berwick and Sanford.

They’ll each receive $125,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young men killed when their car flipped into the stream on Main Road North in Hampden...
UPDATE: Double Fatal crash in Hampden Thursday Night
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Jared Golden votes against House version of the Build Back Better Act
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

US Canada
U.S.-Canadian border makes adjustments to COVID-19 testing requirements
Peter Buck
Peter Buck, South Portland native and Co-Founder of Subway Restaurants dies at 90
Red and blue lights
ATF and NSSF offering $5,000 reward for information in Machias firearms theft
A new bench was unveiled in New Hampshire to honor the late Charlie Howard, a 23-year-old gay...
Bench unveiled to honor man killed because of sexuality
A trailer home in Brewer was destroyed tonight in a serious fire.
Fire destroys home in Brewer Friday night