Four communities awarded money to hire law enforcement officers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four communities across Maine are getting $750,000 to hire law enforcement officers.
The money was awarded through a community policing program within the U.S. Department of Justice.
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said today that the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office will receive $375,000.
Also getting money are Ashland, North Berwick and Sanford.
They’ll each receive $125,000.
