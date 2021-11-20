Fire destroys home in Brewer Friday night

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A trailer home in Brewer was destroyed Friday night in a serious fire.

Fire officials responded to the home on White Tail Road shortly after 6:30 Friday evening.

Crews from multiple area towns were on scene.

Smoke and severe damage to the home were clearly visible as crews continued to put out the fire.

TV5 spoke with a neighbor who says a family of three lived in the home.

Officials confirmed all three got out safely.

The neighbor first spotted the flames when they were driving home.

”Drove right in here and saw the whole half of the house engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Bryce Black. “Like the window blew out and everything. My girlfriend messaged one of their family members just to make sure and they said they were okay. They got them out of the house safely.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

