Advertisement

Feztival of Trees is back in Bangor!

After going virtual last year, the in-person event is back.
After going virtual last year, the in-person event is back.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Feztival of Trees is back..

And judging by early returns... people are pretty excited about that.

After going virtual last year, the event put on by the Anah Shriners at their building on Broadway in Bangor is again in person.

This is the 9th year for the Feztival.

2 dollars gets you in.

Then it’s 50 cents a ticket - which you can place in the buckets with a chance to win one of the many trees.

The Feztival director says they knew this would be a big event, because there’s something for everyone.

“First noticed that back when we did our Trunk or Treat, just literally like 1,000 kids or something, we were almost overwhelmed by people that showed up just for Trunk or Treat,” explained Dave Gulya. “So we knew that the Feztival of Trees was going to be something that they wanted. We opened up today at ten and there was already a line. So people have been really excited to get out.”

The event is this weekend and next.

If you missed Saturday - doors open at 10 Sunday.

The drawings for winners will be held the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young men killed when their car flipped into the stream on Main Road North in Hampden...
UPDATE: Double Fatal crash in Hampden Thursday Night
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Jared Golden votes against House version of the Build Back Better Act
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Arrest made in Machias murder
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

1,500 meals provided.
AYCC Thanksgiving
Drive thru event feeds 1,500.
AYCC Free Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,500 meals
According to Maine State Police, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury Massachusetts, and Juan Ortiz,...
Two arrested in Texas in connection with Maine homicide
Police say 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton was driving when the large box truck full of...
Truck experiencing mechanical issues crashes on Maine Turnpike