Feztival of Trees is back in Bangor!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Feztival of Trees is back..

And judging by early returns... people are pretty excited about that.

After going virtual last year, the event put on by the Anah Shriners at their building on Broadway in Bangor is again in person.

This is the 9th year for the Feztival.

2 dollars gets you in.

Then it’s 50 cents a ticket - which you can place in the buckets with a chance to win one of the many trees.

The Feztival director says they knew this would be a big event, because there’s something for everyone.

“First noticed that back when we did our Trunk or Treat, just literally like 1,000 kids or something, we were almost overwhelmed by people that showed up just for Trunk or Treat,” explained Dave Gulya. “So we knew that the Feztival of Trees was going to be something that they wanted. We opened up today at ten and there was already a line. So people have been really excited to get out.”

The event is this weekend and next.

If you missed Saturday - doors open at 10 Sunday.

The drawings for winners will be held the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

