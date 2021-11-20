Box truck experiencing mechanical issues crashes on Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Maine Turnpike.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 47 northbound in Portland.

Police say 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton, Massachusetts was driving a large box truck full of packages when it experienced a mechanical issue, causing it to leave the road and go into the median where it rolled over.

We’re told the truck slid on the guardrails and came to rest on them just before an overpass.

Remy was taken to a Portland hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

