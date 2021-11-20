Advertisement

Box truck experiencing mechanical issues crashes on Maine Turnpike

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 47 northbound in Portland.
Police say 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton was driving when the large box truck full of...
Police say 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton was driving when the large box truck full of packages, experienced a mechanical issue causing it to leave the road and go into the median where it rolled over.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Maine Turnpike.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 47 northbound in Portland.

Police say 29-year-old Karl Remy of Norton, Massachusetts was driving a large box truck full of packages when it experienced a mechanical issue, causing it to leave the road and go into the median where it rolled over.

We’re told the truck slid on the guardrails and came to rest on them just before an overpass.

Remy was taken to a Portland hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young men killed when their car flipped into the stream on Main Road North in Hampden...
UPDATE: Double Fatal crash in Hampden Thursday Night
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Jared Golden votes against House version of the Build Back Better Act
Police say a 17-year-old boy was homicide victim in Machias
Arrest made in Machias murder
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Hiram
Maine Veterans Project, G&M Family Market partner to help 30 families of Maine Veterans
Maine Veterans Project, G&M Family Market partner to help 30 families of Maine Veterans
US Canada
U.S.-Canadian border makes adjustments to COVID-19 testing requirements
Peter Buck
Peter Buck, South Portland native and Co-Founder of Subway Restaurants dies at 90