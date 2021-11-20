AYCC Free Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,500 meals

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving came early for members of the Waterville area community..

The Alfond Youth and Community Center holding their annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner.

“It’s kind of a rush you have to get going fast,” said AYCC’s D.J. Adams. “You got to do what you got to do and just kind of be a part of the team.”

“We take pride and joy in everything we do and this is this is our our biggest event, like this is the event that makes you feel the best about what we do,” said Shawn Forkey, the Kitchen Manager at the Alfond Youth and Community Center, and on this Saturday he had a lot to manage.

“We feed kids every day in the community, but to be able to see community members come and receive a free meal of this magnitude, especially during the pandemic as we venture through that,” he said. “It’s nice to see the community come out and come together.”

They served 750 meals in 2019, that was a sit down affair. 1,000 last year - moving to a drive thru, and this year again a drive thru, they gave out 1,500 dinners.

“You’re serving what is the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so you’ll get turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, dinner roll, green beans, homemade cranberry sauce and a piece of pumpkin pie,” he explained,

It takes 100 turkeys to feed that many people.

“I think this is huge for them,” Forkey said. “This brings some sort of normalcy. This gives them some sort of normalcy for some of these people this is the only Thanksgiving meal they’re going to have.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” added Adams. “This is my favorite event of the year. I help Shawn run it every year. We plan it for months. So it’s just amazing to actually do it and be a part of it and see the smiles and see everybody say hi and see people that we saw last year or the year before.”

People like Kathy Fleury who brought her 90 year old father Emerson through to get a bite.

“Oh, I think it’s fabulous,” she said.

We asked Emerson what his favorite part of the Thanksgiving feast was..

His answer, simple.

“Eating the turkey.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.