ATF and NSSF offering $5,000 reward for information in Machias firearms theft
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case of a firearms theft in Machias last month.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with with the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the reward.
Officials say around 3:30 on the morning of October 15th, an individual broke into Pineo’s True Value and stole three handguns.
They ask anyone with information relating to this case call investigators at 558-2178 or send an email to tips@sheriffwashingtoncountymaine.gov.
You can also call 888-ATF-TIPS.
