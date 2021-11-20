ATF and NSSF offering $5,000 reward for information in Machias firearms theft

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case of a firearms theft in Machias last month.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with with the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the reward.

Officials say around 3:30 on the morning of October 15th, an individual broke into Pineo’s True Value and stole three handguns.

They ask anyone with information relating to this case call investigators at 558-2178 or send an email to tips@sheriffwashingtoncountymaine.gov.

You can also call 888-ATF-TIPS.

