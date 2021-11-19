Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC
Spencer Stone allegedly shot and struck a vehicle Friday night.
Bar Harbor man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at, hitting vehicle
No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.
Two children injured following car and buggy crash in Stacyville
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Crash in Hampden shuts down part of Main Road North and Coldbrook Road
WABI and Penquis set what is believed to be an all-time record for our turkey telethon with...
Thank you to everyone who donated to the WABI TV5 annual Turkey Telethon!
Portland's holiday tree will fulfill longtime family wish
Portland’s holiday tree will fulfill longtime family wish