Thank you to everyone who donated to the WABI TV5 annual Turkey Telethon!

We set what is believed to be an all-time record for our telethon with more than 3,900 turkeys!
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A big thank you goes out to everyone who donated to the TV5 Turkey Telethon!

We set what is believed to be an all-time record for our telethon with more than 3,900 turkeys!

That was all during our newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Members of the TV5 team and the folks at Penquis were hard at work taking your calls.

Each year we partner with Penquis to help families in need throughout ten counties.

Just $10 helps a family with a Thanksgiving meal.

We’re told Penquis will have close to 7,000 turkeys to give out, meaning they can help 2,000 more people than planned.

“A lot of people are struggling in this economy. The price of fuel is going up. Electricity is going up. The cost of food itself is going up, so you can have a big impact with a $10 donation. With one turkey, you can feed a whole family so they’ll have a great Thanksgiving with just a $10 donation,” said Dan Tremble, who serves on the County Steering Committee.

“Thanksgiving is about coming together and celebrating the good things in life and look, we need a little bit more joy right now. So, for $10 we can give a family joy,” said Kara Hay, CEO of Penquis.

Congratulations to Z107.3 for their successful “Free the Z” Turkey Drive.

They collected more than 3,000 turkeys in their 21st year!

Penquis will be at the Brewer Hannaford parking lot all weekend collecting turkeys and monetary donations.

You also can still text “Turkey” to 44321, or you can go to penquis.org and click on “Turkey Donations.”

