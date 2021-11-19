Advertisement

Space heater to blame for Van Buren fire, officials say

Crews responded to the fire at home on Notre Dame Street around midnight.
Crews responded to the fire at home on Notre Dame Street around midnight.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials are warning homeowners to be careful with electric space heaters.

This after a fire broke out at a home in Van Buren early Friday morning due to a heater being too close to combustible materials.

Crews responded to the home on Notre Dame Street around midnight.

One person was inside at the time but made it out safely.

Fire officials say the home sustained substantial damage to the second floor and heavy water damage.

Early this morning VBFD responded to a structure fire at 103 Notre Dame st. In VB. Upon arrival VB fire attacked the...

Posted by Van Buren Fire Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

