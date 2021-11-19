Space heater to blame for Van Buren fire, officials say
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials are warning homeowners to be careful with electric space heaters.
This after a fire broke out at a home in Van Buren early Friday morning due to a heater being too close to combustible materials.
Crews responded to the home on Notre Dame Street around midnight.
One person was inside at the time but made it out safely.
Fire officials say the home sustained substantial damage to the second floor and heavy water damage.
