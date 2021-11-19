Skies Clearing Tonight. Sunny & Chilly Saturday. Warmer & Cloudy Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered snow flurries will be possible through the early evening hours. Clouds will also remain in place, but will be clearing out overnight as an area of high pressure moves in. Lows tonight will be on the colder side dropping into the 20s for most. Winds will also be dying down.

For the weekend, high pressure builds in. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies ahead of our next disturbance. Despite the cloud cover it will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Some rain will arrive in the west by late Sunday.

Low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes late Sunday night & into Monday. This low will bring areas of heavy rain Monday & strong winds gusts (40+ mph). Parts of central & eastern Maine could easily see over an inch of rain Monday. Highs will be in the 40s & 50s.

Still some uncertainty with what looks to happen after Monday. There is high confidence that conditions will remain breezy through Thanksgiving. In terms of moisture, there is less confidence. Latest model trends actually favor a drier solution by shifting most of the moisture to our east. This would be ideal for Thanksgiving travel. There will be some eastern areas that could see some rain & even snow showers Tuesday & Wednesday. Still lots of uncertainty though & make sure to check back in for additional updates.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the 20s. WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s with a westerly wind around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few late day showers possible. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Expect periods of heavy rain & strong winds. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible with strong winds. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible with strong winds. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy skies & breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

