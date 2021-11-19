Silver Alert issued for missing Norridgewock man

Silver Alert issued by Somerset County Sheriff's Office for 37-year old Graham Lacher (Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

Norridgewock, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help in finding a Norridgewock man.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for 37-year old Graham Lacher.

According to the Somerst County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen leaving a residential home on Waterville Road in Norridgewock yesterday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Lacher is diagnosed with schizoaffective disorders. He was last seen heading into the woods with a flashlight and possibly a baseball bat.

Lacher is described as 5′9, 190 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray pants, green shirt, dark colored jacket and an orange hat. Lacher wears glasses and now has long hair.

Anyone who sees Graham Lacher or has information should call 911 or Somerset County Deputy Lyman at 207.474.9591.

