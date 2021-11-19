Portland’s holiday tree will fulfill longtime family wish

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The holiday tree in Maine’s largest city will be a balsam fir planted by a resident nearly four decades ago.

Portland has a tradition of harvesting a tree from a local neighborhood to serve as its downtown holiday centerpiece.

This year’s tree was planted long ago by Richard Olsen in the Riverton neighborhood.

Olsen died last year at age 80 and his widow Patricia said sending the tree to Monument Square was something he always wanted.

The tree was cut down on Thursday and placed in Monument Square.

