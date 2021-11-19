NECEC temporarily halts construction of power corridor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The head of New England Clean Energy Connect says the company will now temporarily halt construction of its controversial $1 billion power project.

The decision comes hours after Governor Janet Mills sent a letter to NECEC President and CEO Thorn Dickinson urging him to stop work on what’s commonly known as the CMP corridor.

On Election Day, Maine voters overwhelmingly approved Question 1, which blocks the 145-mile transmission line.

The Governor’s letter said, in part, “While you are not legally obligated to do so at this point, immediately halting construction in a voluntary manner will send a clear message to the people of Maine that you respect their will. I strongly urge you to do so.”

The Governor’s letter came after she certified the results of the election Friday morning, meaning the referendum becomes law in 30 days.

Dickinson said in a statement that while NECEC is halting construction for now, officials believes the referendum was unconstitutional and has challenged it in court.

Dickinson said suspending the project will lead to the layoffs of more than 400 Maine workers.

He went on to say, “It is ironic that the day after our fossil fuel opponents were awarded a more than 80% raise, paid for by hard-working Mainers, we are now being forced to lay off workers and suspend benefit payments to the state. It’s a valuable return on their more than $25 million political investment, while Mainers bear the environmental and economic cost.”

On Monday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is holding a public hearing on whether to pull a key permit it has issued for the project.

