More than 8K sign up for plans under Maine’s new marketplace

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - More than 8,200 Mainers have selected plans through the state’s health insurance marketplace that was approved by the federal government last month.

Open enrollment began this month and residents can use a new tool called “Plan Compare” to essentially window shop for plans on the marketplace called CoverME.gov.

Maine is among three states recently approved by the federal government to run its own marketplace.

