MDI Biological Laboratory discovery could pave the way for regenerative medicine therapies in humans

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A scientist at the MDI Biological Laboratory has discovered a white blood cell in a type of salamander that could someday pave the way for regenerative medicine therapies in humans.

White blood cells- called “macrophages” are part of the immune system which allow a Mexican Salamander known as the Axoltl, to regenerate entire limbs.

Dr. James Godwin has identified the origin of macrophages in the axolotl as the liver, providing science with a place to look for pro-regenerative macrophages in mammals, including humans.

Godwin splits time between the MDI Bio-Lab and the Jackson Lab working on regeneration in mice.

“By trying to make the mouse more like the salamander, we have improved aspects of regeneration already, and we’re working towards that ultimate goal of regenerating whole body parts like limbs and organs,” said Dr. Goodwin.

For more information on research being done at the MDI Biological Laboratory, visit MDIBL.org.

