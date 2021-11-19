Advertisement

Maine small businesses partnering to provide food, firewood to families

Willey's Firewood and Earthwork in Old town
Willey's Firewood and Earthwork in Old town(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two small businesses in Orono and Old Town are banding together to help neighbors in need. Thanks to their generosity, local families are getting free firewood and a table full of food this Thanksgiving.

Now, they’re asking for help to expand their reach.

“We’re doing our part. We haven’t got deep pockets. We’re small businesses in this area, but without the customer base that we have we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Barry Smith, co-owner of WoodLands Services.

Smith owns WoodLands Services in Orono with his wife, Lori. They’re partnering with Russell Willey of Willey’s Firewood and Earthwork in Old Town to make a difference this holiday season.

“We do most of our work within 25 or 30 miles of this area so we wanted to give back if we could,” said Willey. “People struggle with Thanksgiving time and the holidays, so we decided to give a few Thanksgiving meals out.”

They’re donating a portion of sales of firewood to the Thanksgiving meal fund.

But that’s not all they’re doing to help.

“Me having a firewood business, I don’t want someone to choose between heating and eating. So we decided that we’d start giving away some firewood, too,” Willey said.

“Last winter, when it was so cold out, you’d see people stop in and they’re looking at the bins out there,” said Smith. “They’re looking at their wallets, too, to see what they can afford because they’ve got a couple of cold nights coming up. We’re hoping we’re going to be in the position to say, ‘Don’t worry about it. Grab more than what you wanted to start with, it’s on us.’”

As soon as they posted about their plans on Facebook, support starting pouring in.

“The first customer that we went and saw, they actually gave a $100 donation,” said Willey.

“We had a lady call and took firewood out of her own basement and gave us a load... to donate to someone the other day,” said Smith.

Because they take out labor costs, a donation of $45 buys a quarter cord of wood. So far, they’ve been able to deliver full cords of wood to families in need.

“We had someone the other day say, ‘There’s a special place in heaven for companies like you.’ So, that’s the reaction we’re getting. It makes you feel good,” said Smith.

In addition to donations, they’re also accepting nominations for families who might be able to use the help.

“We ask you to message, just because of privacy,” Willey said. “We don’t want to have anybody feel embarrassed or anything like that. It’s not about recognizing who we’re giving it too, it’s about helping.”

To nominate a family or to donate, message either company on Facebook.

You can find WoodLand Services here: https://www.facebook.com/woodlandsservicesinc

You can find Willey’s Firewood and Earthwork here: https://www.facebook.com/Willeys-Firewood-and-Earthwork-LLC-107962331454041

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young men killed when their car flipped into the stream on Main Road North in Hampden...
UPDATE: Double Fatal crash in Hampden Thursday Night
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Jared Golden votes against House version of the Build Back Better Act
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases
Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and...
Heart of Ellsworth announces ‘Downtown Mural’ artist
You never know for sure, as he's very busy this time of year, but rumor has it Santa will once...
Ellsworth Christmas Parade to return for 41st year
NECEC temporarily halts construction of power corridor