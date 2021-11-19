Advertisement

Heart of Ellsworth announces ‘Downtown Mural’ artist

Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and...
Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and is inviting artists to submit qualifications through a Request for Qualifications process on its website.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth has announced Maine Artist Judy Taylor as being selected to paint the Downtown Ellsworth Outdoor Public Art Mural.

Taylor was chosen by a jury of five community members through a Request for Qualifications process. She’s known for her “Maine Labor Mural,” a large-scale mural which hangs in the Maine State Museum, and has an extensive body of work in galleries and installations across Maine and the East Coast.

“Judy’s really going to help us design the student component, as well as being part of the process, meeting the community and being part of the process of organizing events, and also getting community input about what should be on the wall.”

Heart of Ellsworth says with successful fund-raising efforts and weather permitting, the painting of the mural l could be underway in the spring.

For more information on the Ellsworth Mural Project, visit heartofellsworth.org.

