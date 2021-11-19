Ellsworth Christmas Parade to return for 41st year

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 41st Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade returns to its traditional march down Main Street this year. On Saturday December 4th, the floats will once, again, roll through downtown and finish in Knowlton Park.

It’s been two years since Ellsworth has seen its Christmas Parade march down Maine Street.

“We had an abbreviated drive-by last year,” said Thelma Beal. “We had some very dedicated folks come out with their floats up to the middle school, and under tents waived at all the people that drove by in cars to see the big guy himself: Santa.”

Kimberly Fitch is the Parade’s Organizer, and she says Ellsworth is more than ready for the parade to be held the traditional way.

“The Christmas Parade is always a big thing. It kicks off Christmas in Ellsworth. I think it’s going to be a really nice opportunity to bring the community together, have some fun, be outside, and be welcoming.”

Fitch takes over for Beal, who retired this year after 40 years of being the Parade’s Organizer. After four decades behind the scenes, this year Beal will literally be in front of the parade, as it’s Grand Marshall.

“I’m quite honored,” Beal said. “(It’s) unnecessary, but quite honored.”

“Of course, Thelma being Thelma, she was a little hesitant,” laughed Fitch. “I had a little bit of help from community members giving her a nudge, because she really deserves it.”

The parade already has thirty-five community groups registered to be in the parade, but Fitch says there’s plenty of room for more.

“I just would encourage people if they have not signed up and they want to be part of the parade, please email me at ellsworthchristmasparade@gmail.com,” said Fitch. “We’d love to get you signed up to be a part of it.”

