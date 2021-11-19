Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
UPDATE: 11 defendants in federal court for $13M medical marijuana operation in Maine
The Spring Fountain Motel on Route 1 in Bucksport is currently closed.
Bucksport motel deemed unsafe still needs to be renovated, officials say
CMP, Versant customers will see supply rates increase next year

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of US Constitution sells for $41 million
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Maine’s first Capitol riot defendant, Kyle Fitzsimons, contends he cannot get a fair trial in...
Maine Capitol riot defendant says political prejudice precludes fair trial in Washington