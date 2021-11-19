Crash in Hampden shuts down part of Main Road North and Coldbrook Road
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say they are investigating a crash in Hampden on the corner of Main Road North and Coldbrook Road.
No word yet on what may have caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
Officials confirm to TV5 that the road will be shut down for awhile.
We have a reporter on scene and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.
