Crash in Hampden shuts down part of Main Road North and Coldbrook Road

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say they are investigating a crash in Hampden on the corner of Main Road North and Coldbrook Road.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Officials confirm to TV5 that the road will be shut down for awhile.

We have a reporter on scene and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.