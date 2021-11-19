Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon, Few Rain/Snow Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper-level energy will cross through the state this afternoon bringing us a chance for a few rain and/or snow showers. A heavier snow squall will be possible for areas north of Bangor too. Roads could become slippery in any snow squalls that develop this afternoon and evening. As high pressure builds towards the area today, it will produce a gusty west/northwest wind across the state with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. The west/northwest breeze will usher colder air into the region which will limit our heating a bit today. Look for high temperatures to be more seasonable today with highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. The gusty wind will make things feel a bit colder. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to the 20s for overnight lows.

High pressure will build into the state Saturday giving us a mostly sunny and cool start to the weekend. Saturday’s highs will top off in the mid-30s to low 40s. The area of high pressure will slide to our east for Sunday. This will shift our wind around to the south/southwest which will usher milder air back into the region along with some cloudiness. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s to near 50°. Low pressure will move through on Monday bringing us a rainy and breezy start to the week. Temperatures oon Monday will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The steadier rain is expected to move out Monday night as low pressure moves to our east. Low pressure is forecast to remain in the vicinity as we head into the middle of next week. This will give us breezy conditions and keep the chance of some scattered rain and/or snow showers going in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There is still some uncertainty with this part of the forecast so stay tuned to future forecasts for updates especially if you have Thanksgiving travel plans.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly. A few rain and/or snow showers possible. Highs between 36°-46°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 37°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Shower possible along the coast late in the day. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, breezy and colder. A few rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

