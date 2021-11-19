14 more Mainers died with COVID, 946 new coronavirus cases

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 14 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

Androscoggin County had four residents, two each in Kennebecm Franklin and Cumberland counties. One resident each from Penobscot, Somerset, Waldo and York counties.

There are also 946 new cases.

13,044 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Penobscot County with 71 new cases.

60 in Kennebec, 59 each in Somerset and Hancock counties

At last report, 273 people are in the hospital with coronavirus.

74 patients are in critical care.

35 are on a ventilator.

