Advertisement

Ski season begins in Maine

Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf opened for the season on Monday.
Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf opened for the season on Monday.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWRY, Maine (WABI) — Ski season is underway in Maine, thanks to some recent natural snow and cold temperatures that have allowed ski areas to make snow.

Sunday River opened Thursday morning with the T2 and Upper Sunday Punch trails available. Those are both for skilled skiers. For the first few days, only New England passholders, Ikon passholders, and New England 5-Day and Maine 4-Day ticket pack holders can ski. The resort will open to day tickets starting on Sunday.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our team has put in these past few weeks,” said General Manager, Brian Heon. “We’re always pushing to get our trails open as fast as possible for our passholders and loyal guests, and our team is making it happen.”

The warmer weather Thursday was pausing snowmaking at Sugarloaf, but the mountain expected to get the guns going again on Friday with plans to open for the season on Monday, Nov. 22.

Saddleback Mountain is targeting Tuesday, Nov. 23 for opening day.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC
Spencer Stone allegedly shot and struck a vehicle Friday night.
Bar Harbor man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at, hitting vehicle
No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.
Two children injured following car and buggy crash in Stacyville
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
11 defendants in federal court for $13M medical marijuana operation in Maine
Central Maine Power corridor opponents demand state regulators halt project
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
Results for WABI web poll for Wednesday, November 18th
Web Poll Results