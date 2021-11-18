Advertisement

Rap artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie reschedules Bangor show

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A rap artist who did not show up to a scheduled performance at the Cross Center in Bangor last weekend has a new show date.

Cross Center officials say Artist Julius Dubose, known professionally as ‘A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’, has been rescheduled for December 11th.

The rapper was set to perform at 8 p-m last Saturday.

More than two hours later, officials told the crowd that he would not take the stage after all.

Anyone who bought tickets for Saturday’s show will now be able to go on December 11th.

Refunds will also be offered up to two weeks before that show.

For more information, go to crossinsurancecenter.com.

