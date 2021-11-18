Orono’s Nora White signs with Marist (N.Y.) cross country

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Nora White is going from the Red Riots to the Red Foxes for her college cross country career.

White returned to this year’s State Championship from a stress fracture sacrum injury in her pelvis (WABI)

She signed with Marist this afternoon in a ceremony that highlighted her career.

White said she’s happy to achieve a dream she’s had since she was a little girl.

“It feels really cool that it’s finally here. I’m very grateful that I have had the opportunity to get to run. I’m furthering my running career and my academic career,” said White.

