Mostly Cloudy & Mild This Afternoon, Breezy & Colder Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The warm front continues to lift northward through the state. Outside of a few spotty showers across Northern Maine, radar is pretty quiet for a majority of the state as of noontime. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the remainder of the day with some breaks of sunshine possible, mainly south and west of Bangor. Warmer air moving in behind the warm front will allow temperatures to climb to the upper 40s to mid-50s for most spots this afternoon. A cold front will approach the state later today and may bring a few rain showers into northern and western areas later this afternoon. The cold front will cross through the state tonight accompanied by a round of rainfall for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 30s to near 40° by daybreak.

Any lingering showers, mainly over eastern areas, will move out Friday morning as the cold front moves to our east. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies from late morning through the afternoon on Friday and it will be breezy and colder too. Temperatures will be back to more seasonable levels with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s for highs Friday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind is expected to gust to 25 MPH at times which will makes it feel a bit colder. High pressure will build into the state Saturday giving us a mostly sunny and cool start to the weekend. Saturday’s highs will top off in the mid-30s to low 40s. The area of high pressure will slide to our east for Sunday. This will shift our wind around to the south/southwest which will usher milder air back into the region along with some cloudiness. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s to near 50°. It looks like we may be in for a prolonged stretch of unsettled weather next week. Of course it is still several days away and so we’ve got some time to fine tune the details but at this point it looks like we’ll start the week with a rainy and breezy day Monday. Beyond that, the details are a bit more uncertain with some data hinting at another round of steadier, heavier rainfall for Tuesday into Wednesday while other data hints at precipitation being lighter and more showery in nature. Either way, it looks like we’ve got precipitation chances in the forecast likely through Thanksgiving so if you have travel plans for the holiday you will want to keep an eye on forecast updates as we get closer.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs between 47°-57°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows between 32°-40°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Rain showers possible during the morning especially over eastern areas then partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder during the afternoon. Highs between 36°-46°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

