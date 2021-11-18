Live and Work in Maine hosts “Welcome Home” social

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Live and Work in Maine hosted a “Welcome Home” event and social Wednesday night at The Tarratine in Bangor.

The program, one of five across the state, celebrates those who are new to Maine, as well as those they call “boomerangs:” people who lived in Maine earlier in their lives and came back for work.

More than 100 people were at the event, which also highlighted ways to connect in the community.

According to Live and Work in Maine, the state is facing a demographic challenge.

With plenty of jobs available, the group wants to showcase why Maine has a lot to offer young professionals.

“Growing up, I didn’t really know about all the career opportunities that are in the state, but now, that’s what we try to do,” said director of engagement Katie Shorey. We try to let people know there are ample career options for them where they can grow their professional networks, find the job that they want, as well as enjoy quality of life.”

You can find more information, including a comprehensive job board, on liveandworkinmaine.com.

