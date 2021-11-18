Advertisement

Details on eclipse overnight Friday

The Moon during a lunar eclipse in 2000
The Moon during a lunar eclipse in 2000(NASA)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Decision time for you lovers of all things lunar..

Go to bed now and set an alarm - or put on a cup of coffee and stay up!

There’s a lunar eclipse early Friday morning - the longest one of its kind in nearly 600 years.

We needed to learn more - so we made our way to the planetarium on the University of Maine campus in Orono.

Shawn Laatsch explains that it will start around 2:18 and continue until 5:47 in the morning.

“It is in terms of the length of time it’s very rare in terms of lunar eclipses, we get them you know, roughly every two years or so every year and a half depending on where things are,” he said. “So for instance, this is a partial. We actually do have a total lunar eclipse taking place next May.”

If you want to set the calendar a little farther in advance..

There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024.

So you still have time to make your viewing device.

