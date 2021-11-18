Continuing work on CMP Corridor after Election Day sparks rally in Augusta Thursday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s been more than two weeks since Maine voters passed Question One, electing to stop CMP’s work on the New England Clean Energy Connect Corridor.

But construction continues through parts of Western Maine.

So the Natural Resources Council of Maine, along with dozens people, rallied Thursday to spread their message.

“CMP ignores us, ignoring the will of the voters. We ought to respect our democratic process and honor what the majority has agreed upon,” said Cole Cochrane with Maine Youth for Climate Change.

On Monday, the Maine DEP will hold a hearing on whether to suspend the permit on a section of the corridor.

Thursday, they put the pressure on DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim.

“Commissioner Loyzim must suspend their permit immediately. Anything less is a dereliction of her duty to preserve the natural environment of our state,” said Eliza Townsend with the Appalachian Mountain Club.

The one mile stretch in question is a critical one, losing the permit may jeopardize the project as a whole.

“Urging her to use her authority to do the right thing. To respect the will and the message of Maine voters. It couldn’t have been clearer on question one, everywhere in the state people said stop the corridor,” said Pete Didisheim, Advocacy Director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Avangrid, CMP’s parent company, has filed multiple lawsuits.

They’re arguing the constitutionality of Question One.

“Every single day that she waits it just gives CMP more authority than the people of Maine want them to have,” said Didisheim.

CMP released a statement in response to Thursday’s rally:

“Yesterday, the Public Utilities Commission announced a substantial rate increase in generation costs, citing spiking fossil fuel prices. This is yet another example of why more renewable energy projects such as the New England Clean Energy Connect are needed. Despite the best efforts of the fossil fuel companies to spread disinformation about the NECEC, this project remains critical in the fight to combat the climate crisis in Maine and New England and is vital to our economic and renewable energy future. This project is fully permitted and we will continue to advocate for the jobs of hundreds of Mainers while the appeal process plays out.”

