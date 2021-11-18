Advertisement

Children’s cancer center receives nearly $15,000

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local children’s cancer center received a nearly $15,000 gift today courtesy of Mainers filling up for a cause.

R.H. Foster Energy presented the check to Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center in Brewer.

The money came through a fundraiser at Freshies locations across the state, known as the “Giving Pump.”

A portion from every gallon of gas sold at those specially-marked pumps was collected for the donation.

The funds will help children battling cancer have some time to be kids.

”We’re really grateful for their participation in this endeavor, and we’ve really enjoyed participating ourselves,” said R.H. Foster Executive Manager Katie Foster. “We thank all of our customers who filled up at that purple pump.”

“It’s incredibly important during the care of children who have cancer that they are able to remain to be kids, that they can play, that they can have a good time, that they’re not fearful, and the way that we do that is through a position called a child life specialist, and these funds are going to help support that,” said Pediatric Oncologist at Northern Light Nadine SantaCruz, MD.

The children’s cancer center is a part of Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care in Brewer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Red and blue lights
Hunter discovers human remains in Augusta
Police respond to barricaded subject in Millinocket
Man found dead inside Millinocket residence
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
13 more Mainers died with COVID, 952 new cases

Latest News

Max Linn
Former U.S. Senate candidate’s court hearing postponed
Mountains in Maine
Maine woman’s journey about more than reaching the peak
Coronavirus in Maine
State officials on adapting to life alongside COVID-19
Downtown Bangor
Employers struggling to finding workers search for solutions