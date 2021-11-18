Children’s cancer center receives nearly $15,000

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local children’s cancer center received a nearly $15,000 gift today courtesy of Mainers filling up for a cause.

R.H. Foster Energy presented the check to Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center in Brewer.

The money came through a fundraiser at Freshies locations across the state, known as the “Giving Pump.”

A portion from every gallon of gas sold at those specially-marked pumps was collected for the donation.

The funds will help children battling cancer have some time to be kids.

”We’re really grateful for their participation in this endeavor, and we’ve really enjoyed participating ourselves,” said R.H. Foster Executive Manager Katie Foster. “We thank all of our customers who filled up at that purple pump.”

“It’s incredibly important during the care of children who have cancer that they are able to remain to be kids, that they can play, that they can have a good time, that they’re not fearful, and the way that we do that is through a position called a child life specialist, and these funds are going to help support that,” said Pediatric Oncologist at Northern Light Nadine SantaCruz, MD.

The children’s cancer center is a part of Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care in Brewer.

