Central Maine Power corridor opponents demand state regulators halt project
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s electricity corridor are demanding that state regulators pull its permit for the project.
They held a rally Thursday afternoon outside the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in Augusta.
Maine voters on Election Day overwhelmingly approved a referendum to stop the construction of the 145-mile corridor.
The referendum won’t take effect until January, and work has continued on the project.
Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, has also filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the referendum.
The Maine DEP has scheduled a public hearing for Monday to decide if it will pull the permit it issued for the corridor.
