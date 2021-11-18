Advertisement

Central Maine Power corridor opponents demand state regulators halt project

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s electricity corridor are demanding that state regulators pull its permit for the project.

They held a rally Thursday afternoon outside the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in Augusta.

Maine voters on Election Day overwhelmingly approved a referendum to stop the construction of the 145-mile corridor.

The referendum won’t take effect until January, and work has continued on the project.

Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, has also filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the referendum.

The Maine DEP has scheduled a public hearing for Monday to decide if it will pull the permit it issued for the corridor.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Maine CDC
Spencer Stone allegedly shot and struck a vehicle Friday night.
Bar Harbor man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at, hitting vehicle
No one was hospitalized, but two of the children received stitches for minor injuries.
Two children injured following car and buggy crash in Stacyville
Versant Power is working with customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bill,...
Average Versant Power customer supply rate to almost double next year
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
11 defendants due for arraignment today in multi million dollar marijuana operation
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
Results for WABI web poll for Wednesday, November 18th
Web Poll Results
Cross Insurance Center
Rap artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie reschedules Bangor show