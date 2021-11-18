Central Maine Power corridor opponents demand state regulators halt project

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s electricity corridor are demanding that state regulators pull its permit for the project.

They held a rally Thursday afternoon outside the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in Augusta.

Maine voters on Election Day overwhelmingly approved a referendum to stop the construction of the 145-mile corridor.

The referendum won’t take effect until January, and work has continued on the project.

Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, has also filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the referendum.

The Maine DEP has scheduled a public hearing for Monday to decide if it will pull the permit it issued for the corridor.

