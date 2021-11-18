Advertisement

Boutique hotel coming to UMaine campus in Orono

It's expected that construction will start next winter.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is Orono is getting into the hotel business, sort of.

Following a bidding process to find the right company, the school is partnering with a Pennsylvania-based developer to convert Coburn and Holmes Halls into a boutique hotel.

The pair of historic buildings are currently vacant and cost the school around 100-thousand dollars a year in up-keep.

It’s a multi-million dollar private investment.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy says this a sign of the times in Orono.

“The University of Maine is a fantastic investment right now,” she said Thursday. “Our biggest student enrollment ever this past fall, as well as incredible building opportunities. Growth in athletics with our $110 million investment with the Alfond Foundation. Our new engineering building, $80 million coming along beautifully and more plans of course, these two buildings being central to that. They’re right in the middle of campus. Beautiful historic spaces that will now be accessible to lots of communities.”

It’s expected that construction will start next winter.

The hope is that it would be finished by commencement in 2023.

