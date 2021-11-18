Belfast aims to address first responder shortage by increasing pay

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Here in Maine - and nationwide - municipalities are facing a shortage of first responders.

Belfast is trying to get out in front of the problem by increasing pay for qualified workers. City officials unveiled the plan this morning and discussed what comes next.

“The important thing here is the 3 o’clock in the morning call and having somebody there who is trained, who is responsible, who is proactive themselves, and who’s not afraid to go out in the middle of the night and save somebody’s life,” said Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders.

In an effort to both retain and recruit first responders, city officials in Belfast announced a wage increase Thursday.

“We’ve identified that there are some serious issues in the fire and ambulance, EMT world, in terms of providing important safety to our community and surrounding communities,” said City Councilor Mary Mortier. “The council does not shy away from challenging issues.”

The City Council has approved raising the minimum starting wage for those with dual firefighter training and EMS certification to $24 an hour.

They substantially raised rates for volunteer EMTs and ambulance drivers, as well.

“That means a lot to me,” said Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards. “I have confidence that I’ll be able to uphold that responsibility with a more adequately staffed team and better cover the response of this city and the region.”

Those policies are effective immediately.

Back in July 2020, Belfast increased the pension of its police force as part of contract negotiations with the union. Sanders says Belfast wants to show first responders they’re appreciated.

“We have a young police force here and we want to ensure that we keep them and when they’re done they got a good quality pension and a good quality life,” Sanders said. “So that’s what we’re doing.”

“If you’re dually certified as an EMT and a firefighter, you have a place here in the city of Belfast,” Richards said. “You can be part of building one of the best teams in the state.”

While no specifics on future plans were offered, all of the speakers say: Belfast isn’t done yet.

“Let me be clear: this is not a temporary solution,” said City Manager Erin Herbig. “This is a permanent action and commitment that will carry not just into the future but beyond with many more steps to come. We’re just getting started here.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.