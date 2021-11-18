Baring’s Wayne Sowers wins weightlifting gold medals

BARING, Maine (WABI) - Baring’s Wayne Sowers brought home three gold medals from the WABDL World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Phoenix, Ariz.

Sowers won WABDL deadlift, bench press, push/pull titles in his age group in Phoeniz, Ariz. (Wayne Sowers)

The titles came in the deadlift, bench press, and push/pull events in the 242 lb., 61-67 year old class.

Sowers broke his own state records in the deadlift and bench press at 413 and 326 pounds, respectively, and described how he’s been able to maintain his strength.

“I’ve been lifting off and on since I was 16 just to stay in shape and stay healthy. I do a lot of deadlifts, bench presses, and other lifts just to get overall body strength,” said Sowers.

Sowers is a retired Olympic lifter and won a state championship in 1986.

