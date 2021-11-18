Areas Of Rain Tonight. Breezy & Chilly Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move through the state tonight and will be accompanied by areas of rain. The rain should be clearing out early Friday morning and most locations will average around a quarter inch of rain. There will be some spots that could see upwards of a half an inch, those locations will be along the coast & far eastern Maine. A few snow showers will be possible across the mountains on the backside of the front. Lows this evening will be in the upper 30s & low 40s.

After the front clears Thursday morning, skies will be gradually clearing and winds will increase. A WNW wind tomorrow will gust anywhere from 20-30 mph. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s and with the stronger winds, it will feel slightly colder.

For the weekend, high pressure builds in. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies ahead of our next disturbance. Despite the cloud cover it will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Some rain will arrive in the west by late Sunday.

Low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes late Sunday & into Monday. This low will bring areas of heavy rain Monday & strong winds gusts. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s & 50s.

Uncertainty comes after this low clears out. It does look like we will continue with an unsettled pattern leading up to Thanksgiving. This will include the potential of rain, some snow & strong winds. The exact placement of the precipitation is where most of the uncertainty lies.

Travel impacts look to be possible through Thanksgiving. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for any updates.

TONIGHT: Cold front moves through. Areas of rain with lows dropping into the upper 30s & low 40s. Winds out of the WNW around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. There will be some clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s, but will feel cooler thanks to a breezy WNW wind that will gust up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s & 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Expect periods of heavy rain & strong winds. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible with strong winds. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible with strong winds. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.