11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases

77 patients with coronavirus in critical care, 36 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 11 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

Two residents each from Penobscot and York counties. One resident each from Aroostook, Hancock, Franklin, Washngton, Piscataquis, Androscoggin and Cumberland counties.

There are also 933 new cases.

10,989 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

7,596 were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 91 new cases.

85 in Kennebec, 58 in Washington and 46 in Somerset counties.

280 people are in the hospital with coronavirus, at last report.

77 patients are in critical care.

36 are on a ventilator.

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
