11 more Mainers died with COVID, 933 new cases
77 patients with coronavirus in critical care, 36 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 11 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.
Two residents each from Penobscot and York counties. One resident each from Aroostook, Hancock, Franklin, Washngton, Piscataquis, Androscoggin and Cumberland counties.
There are also 933 new cases.
10,989 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
7,596 were booster shots.
Penobscot County with 91 new cases.
85 in Kennebec, 58 in Washington and 46 in Somerset counties.
280 people are in the hospital with coronavirus, at last report.
77 patients are in critical care.
36 are on a ventilator.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.